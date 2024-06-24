Exclusive: Kubbra Sait to play a cop alongside Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Kubbra Sait will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller Deva, and the actor reveals details about her character to us. “I play a police officer and I am really excited about the action I am getting to do. I am currently shooting for it and having a lot of fun. I am getting to see Mumbai like I have never seen before. I am getting to see the heat, the rain, the live locations, and it’s a high-intensity physical shoot,” she informs. Kubbra Sait to play cop in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva

The 40-year-old heaps praise for her co-star Kapoor as well. “In Farzi, Shahid and I didn’t have any scene together. This is the first time I am getting to work with him. He has a process that I watch from a distance. One thing I can undoubtedly say is that he is one of the most talented actors we have in our industry,” she says, remembering that her first meeting with Kapoor happened through a hosting gig. “The first time I met him was through a show I was hosting for Ishq Vishk (2003). I had been 15 or 16 at that time,” she shares.

Interestingly, it has been 20 years for Sait in the profession of hosting. “I remember starting out 20 years ago in Bangalore and my first gig was on a truck, where I was announcing that (actor) Shah Rukh Khan’s show Temptation is happening in Bangalore,” she says, adding that the most appealing thing about hosting for her is “instant gratification”.

Sait agrees that “popularity has taken over experience” in hosting today. Ask if she ever got replaced by a more popular name, and she shares, “My first gig ever in Mumbai, I had prepared everything and asked the event organisers to pick me up at 4 pm, but no one came till 4:30 pm. When I called them, they said, ‘We had to replace you. We wanted a known face.’ I have lost gigs for not being known enough.” But have things changed since she became an actor? “The job I do is still the same. But now that I am a celebrity, I get a certain freedom in the level of expression and it’s a privilege I have earned,” she ends.