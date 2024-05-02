 Shahid Kapoor is one of the reasons I became actor, says Pavail Gulati who is working on an action film titled Deva - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahid Kapoor is one of the reasons I became actor, says Pavail Gulati who is working on an action film titled Deva

BySugandha Rawal
May 02, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Actor Pavail Gulati opens up about working with Shahid Kapoor on his next, an action film titled Deva.

Pavail Gulati is working on an action film for the first time, and it has become extra special for him as it gives him a chance to star alongside his idol Shahid Kapoor. Gulati, known for his versatile performances in Thappad and Dobaaraa, stars alongside Shahid in Deva.

Pavail Gulati
Pavail Gulati

Also Read: Faadu actor Pavail Gulati feels online ratings of a show or film is not a matter of life and death

“Working alongside Shahid has been an absolute delight,” says Gulati, adding, “We’ve found common ground in our shared interests, particularly in fitness and health-related discussions. It’s incredible to collaborate with someone who not only shares similar passions but also brings immense dedication to the craft”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Talking about his bond with Shahid, he says, “Shahid has been very nice to me on set. He has been in the industry for so long. I was a child when he was launched in the industry with a romantic film. I remember when I saw the poster of the film, I told my mom that ‘some day I am going to be there’. He is one of the many reasons for me to become an actor… Now, I am so glad to be working with him. It is so inspiring. I get to learn a lot from him. He has been really kind to me. I am his fan, and now I hope we can be friends”.

In Deva, Gulati steps into the role of a cop. It is the first time he has deep dived into the world of action.

“Well, action is tough. It is the first time that I am doing something like this, and every moment spent on the set has turned out to be a learning experience for me. Shooting action scenes is fun, but stressful as well. It needs a lot of rehearsal. I am learning every day, where to look, how the camera captures the action scenes. We have to perform differently. I am hoping that I become better at it as it is something I would love to explore further,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Shahid Kapoor is one of the reasons I became actor, says Pavail Gulati who is working on an action film titled Deva
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On