Shahid Kapoor is one of the reasons I became actor, says Pavail Gulati who is working on an action film titled Deva

Pavail Gulati is working on an action film for the first time, and it has become extra special for him as it gives him a chance to star alongside his idol Shahid Kapoor. Gulati, known for his versatile performances in Thappad and Dobaaraa, stars alongside Shahid in Deva. Pavail Gulati

Also Read: Faadu actor Pavail Gulati feels online ratings of a show or film is not a matter of life and death

“Working alongside Shahid has been an absolute delight,” says Gulati, adding, “We’ve found common ground in our shared interests, particularly in fitness and health-related discussions. It’s incredible to collaborate with someone who not only shares similar passions but also brings immense dedication to the craft”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Talking about his bond with Shahid, he says, “Shahid has been very nice to me on set. He has been in the industry for so long. I was a child when he was launched in the industry with a romantic film. I remember when I saw the poster of the film, I told my mom that ‘some day I am going to be there’. He is one of the many reasons for me to become an actor… Now, I am so glad to be working with him. It is so inspiring. I get to learn a lot from him. He has been really kind to me. I am his fan, and now I hope we can be friends”.

In Deva, Gulati steps into the role of a cop. It is the first time he has deep dived into the world of action.

“Well, action is tough. It is the first time that I am doing something like this, and every moment spent on the set has turned out to be a learning experience for me. Shooting action scenes is fun, but stressful as well. It needs a lot of rehearsal. I am learning every day, where to look, how the camera captures the action scenes. We have to perform differently. I am hoping that I become better at it as it is something I would love to explore further,” he ends.