Exclusive: Raj Comics creator confirms Super Commando Dhruva movie; will Aryan Khan direct Lakshya again?

Director Aryan Khan might be gearing up to dive into the world of Indian superheroes. After his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood received a strong response, social media is abuzz with speculation that the young filmmaker has signed on to direct a film adaptation of Super Commando Dhruva for Raj Comic, with actor Lakshya who has been signed on to play the titular character.

According to unverified chatter online, Aryan is said to have finalized a deal with the popular Indian comic book publisher and even cast actor Lakshya in the lead role. Posts circulating on Reddit and YouTube further claim that an official teaser is expected in January 2026, with the film likely to go on floors soon after.

When HT reached out to Raj Comics creator Manoj Gupta, he confirmed that the publication is indeed close to signing a deal for multiple films, but refused to comment on Aryan’s involvement. “We are in final stages of signing a three-film deal for Nagraj and Super Commando Dhruva, expected to go on floors by the end of 2026. That being said, I cannot confirm the involvement of any actor, director or studio,” he said, adding that he appreciates the enthusiasm of Raj Comics fans around the rumours.

Ayush Gupta, Studio Head at Raj Comics, echoed the same, confirming that conversations are ongoing but declining to reveal details.

However, there’s no credible industry confirmation of the project. The rumours, which reportedly originated from a single YouTube comment, have since snowballed across fan communities eager to see Raj Comics’ beloved characters—like Nagraj and Dhruva—make their cinematic debut.

Still, if Aryan were to take up a project like this, it would mark an intriguing shift for him—from a gritty industry satire to a full-blown superhero spectacle inspired by Indian pop culture. The idea of adapting Raj Comics’ heroes for the big screen has been around for years, with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap previously exploring similar concepts.

For now, no official announcement ties Aryan Khan to the Raj Comics universe. But if the speculation does come true, it could mark the beginning of a new era for Indian superhero cinema—and a bold new chapter for Aryan as a filmmaker.