Exclusive| Saumya Tandon on her hospitalisation: Getting discharged today, had a minor operation

Saumya Tandon’s latest Instagram post has left a lot of her fans and friends worried. On Saturday night, she shared multiple pictures from the hospital bed, though only her hand was visible. “Pictures are not always pretty and life is not always all smiles. Recovering and will emerge fit soon. Thanks for your wishes in advance,” she captioned it. She didn’t mention what exactly happened. Actor Saumya Tandon

When we reach out to the actor who earlier starred in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?, she still doesn’t share the nature of the sickness, but says, “I am doing fine. I had a minor operation and I am getting discharged today. It has all gone well and I am hoping to recover soon. It will take a week to get back on my feet. I am so touched with the outpour of best wishes , messages and flowers and phone calls. Every message added a smile on my face and helped me get through this tough time. I am overwhelmed with the love and concern and want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Choreographer Geeta Kapur, singer Shahid Mallya, actors Simple Kaul and Aniruddh Dave, among others wished her a speedy recovery on the post.