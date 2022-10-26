15 years of Jab We Met: Saumya Tandon calls it a refreshing iconic film that aged beautifully!

A newcomer back then, actor Saumya Tandon says while her role was short, her takeaway from the film were big. The actor, who played the role of Roop, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister, says, “Jab We Met (JWM) is refreshing iconic film that has aged beautifully. Even today when one watches it, you find it fresh and charming. Back then, there were elaborate romantic films in Hindi films. So this was a breath of fresh air. I think it is the best film of Kareena’s and Imtiaz’s career.

She adds there are a handful of charming and endearing female characters in Indian cinema and Geet will always be remembered with the likes of Mili, Khubsurat and Chameli. “Geet’s character stood out and even today appeals to audiences. The character was fresh and so were the dialogues. Aditya too was so endearing. JWM had a different dynamic and changed the language of romantic films in India. It paved the way for newer directors with new stories,” she says.

Tandon had met Imtiaz for another project but ended up in this one. “JWM is Kareena and Shahid’s film but though I was a novice back then and my role was a small one, I did it as I loved the script. I wouldn’t say the role did anything for my career but I had fun. I didn’t understand the dynamics of the industry that if you debut with a small role, it is tough to get bigger or main role in a film.”

In fact, working with Khan and Kapoor was a learning experience for Tandon. “I was raw and I learnt so much about professionalism watching them work together. They are both so talented and being on set was a crash course for me. I also learnt how work is done on that level, how important grooming and looking good is for actresses. I started gymming and got toned after the film,” she recalls.

