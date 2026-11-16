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Exclusive| Tiger Shroff back on sets after firing, NDAs issued to team

Weeks after gunmen opened fire on his car in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff has returned to work

Updated on: Nov 16, 2026, 19:34:51 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Weeks after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car in Mumbai on October 18, Tiger Shroff is back on sets. The actor has wrapped up a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta’s Lag Jaa Gale, even as security concerns continue.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Sources close to the actor say his team and associates have been sent non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), asking them not to reveal his whereabouts or shooting schedules.

“The dance number shot at a popular pub in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar was choreographed by Bosco Martis. The actor sporting a blonde look was seen clicking photos with the dancers and staff in between shots,” says a source from the set.

The pub’s owner, entrepreneur Aryan Navale, also shared a photograph with Tiger and Janhvi on social media. Meanwhile, Tiger is set to release a new song with a music label this week, with promotional activities being planned keeping his security in mind.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Tiger Shroff Back On Sets After Firing, NDAs Issued To Team
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Tiger Shroff Back On Sets After Firing, NDAs Issued To Team
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