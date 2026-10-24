Exclusive| We hope to move back home next year: Talat Aziz

Veteran ghazal singer and actor Talat Aziz lost treasured possessions, paintings, musical instruments and other belongings in a fire that broke out at his home on October 2. The blaze gutted the ground floor and parts of the first floor, leaving Aziz and his family hospitalised and facing significant losses.

Talat Aziz

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Now staying at a friend’s apartment, Aziz says the family has begun restoration work and hopes to return home early next year. “Restoration has already begun. Hopefully, by January or February, we hope to move back into our own home. The family has been coping bravely. My wife, Bina Aziz, is a very strong person, and both my sons have also been strong,” he says.

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Aziz adds that a close friend living abroad has offered the family a place to stay. “We can never thank them enough. I am also thankful to the many friends who kindly offered to host us.”

While the loss of paintings and musical instruments has been heartbreaking, the 69-year-old says the family is learning to move on. “They had a lot of sentimental as well as monetary value, but we have come to terms with it. One has to get on with life, and we are grateful to God that we escaped without any injuries. That is crucial,” says Aziz who played actor Hrithik Roshan’s father in the 2024 film Fighter.

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{{^usCountry}} The outpouring of support from well-wishers has also been a source of comfort. “We have received thousands of messages of support from all over the world, as well as from Mumbai and across India. I can never thank people enough. Maybe this was a reset button in our lives for the better. We have faith in the Almighty,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outpouring of support from well-wishers has also been a source of comfort. “We have received thousands of messages of support from all over the world, as well as from Mumbai and across India. I can never thank people enough. Maybe this was a reset button in our lives for the better. We have faith in the Almighty,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

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