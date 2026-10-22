HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

When: October 23 to 25

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

Where: Brahmkamal Hall, Auditorium, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre - IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: October 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹2,999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

What: Long Night of Literatures 2026

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 23

Timing: 5pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹50 (Venue fee)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: October 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 23

Timing: 1.30pm to 3pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Triveni Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Lotus And The Swan (Director: Nirmal Chander)