HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Nykaaland 2026
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
When: October 23 to 25
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Krishna Das Live
Where: Brahmkamal Hall, Auditorium, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre - IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka
When: October 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹2,999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#LitTalk
What: Long Night of Literatures 2026
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 23
Timing: 5pm to 11pm
Entry: ₹50 (Venue fee)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Clay fest
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: October 23 & 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Frindi: Jugalbandi: French & Hindi
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 23
Timing: 1.30pm to 3pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Terra Fest 2026
Where: Triveni Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 23 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Lotus And The Swan (Director: Nirmal Chander)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: October 23
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: ₹350 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kauthig Pahadi Mela
Where: Japanese Park, 148/3, Pocket E, Pocket 2, Sector 11, Rohini
When: October 23 to 25
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Home Decor
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I
When: October 23
Timing: 3.30pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Halki Fati? Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: October 23
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Artisanal Market - Diwali & Karwa Chauth Special
Where: Horizon Plaza, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
When: October 23 & 24
Timing: 12pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction