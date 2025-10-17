Exclusive | Will Shah Rukh Khan throw a Diwali party this year? Here's the truth

Shah Rukh Khan's palatial bungalow in Mumbai, Mannat once was the hub of all big Bollywood celebrations. But post Covid, the superstar has cut down on the number, and even more so after he temporarily has shifted to another house: reason being Mannat's renovation. Shah Rukh Khan

HT City brings a sad update for fans who were hoping that the actor will throw his famous Diwali bash at his new abode, which also happens to be producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani's residential building. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani confirms to us that he will not be throwing a party this year as well.

In the past, SRK would invite friends and family over to Mannat for celebrating the festival of lights.

Similarly, another popular Diwali bash in Bollywood will be given a miss this year- the one hosted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap Khurana. A source confirms to HT City that the couple has decided to not host one as Ayushmann's first Diwali release Thamma has all his attention.