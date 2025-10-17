Edit Profile
    Exclusive| From Kriti Sanon to Dia Mirza Rekhi- here's when their Bollywood Diwali parties will take place

    The famous Bollywood Diwali bashes are on in full swing. Here's what the lineup of the next few days looks like!

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Come Diwali, and it perhaps gets busier for our celebs than even shoots and professional commitments! It’s time to party, and you will see ample proof of it on your social media feeds. HT City exclusively gets you the ultimate Diwali party calendar of Bollywood! Check it out:

    Dia Mirza Rekhi, Kriti Sanon
    Dia Mirza Rekhi, Kriti Sanon

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain- October 16

    Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain
    Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain

    Actor Ankita Lokhande and husband, businessman Vicky Jain threw a grand bash last night in Mumbai.

    Nikkhil Advani- October 18

    Nikkhil Advani
    Nikkhil Advani

    Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's past Diwali parties included guests such as Sharvari and Rasika Dugal

    Kriti Sanon- October 19

    Kriti Sanon
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon, herself a regular at other Diwali bashes, will host a party this year on October 19. She had last hosted one in 2022.

    Dia Mirza Rekhi- October 20

    Dia Mirza Rekhi
    Dia Mirza Rekhi

    The D-day party this year will be hosted by actor Dia Mirza Rekhi. She opts to make it an intimate affair, with friends such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Divya Dutta and Sayani Gupta as guests.

    Anand Pandit- October 25

    Breaking away from the musical chairs of deciding a date pre-Diwali, producer Anand Pandit's party will now happen on October 25.

