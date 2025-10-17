Exclusive| From Kriti Sanon to Dia Mirza Rekhi- here's when their Bollywood Diwali parties will take place

Come Diwali, and it perhaps gets busier for our celebs than even shoots and professional commitments! It’s time to party, and you will see ample proof of it on your social media feeds. HT City exclusively gets you the ultimate Diwali party calendar of Bollywood! Check it out:
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain- October 16
Actor Ankita Lokhande and husband, businessman Vicky Jain threw a grand bash last night in Mumbai.
Nikkhil Advani- October 18
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's past Diwali parties included guests such as Sharvari and Rasika Dugal
Kriti Sanon- October 19
Kriti Sanon, herself a regular at other Diwali bashes, will host a party this year on October 19. She had last hosted one in 2022.
Dia Mirza Rekhi- October 20
The D-day party this year will be hosted by actor Dia Mirza Rekhi. She opts to make it an intimate affair, with friends such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Divya Dutta and Sayani Gupta as guests.
Anand Pandit- October 25
Breaking away from the musical chairs of deciding a date pre-Diwali, producer Anand Pandit's party will now happen on October 25.