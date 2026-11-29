Fatima Sana Shaikh completes 10 years as a leading lady in Bollywood next month as the classic Dangal completes a decade. Remembering the film still gives the actor goosebumps. “That film has given us all a lot, including me. It has given me opportunities, recognition and respect. It definitely changed my life,” she says.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Outfit: Petticoat Lane | Jewellery: Gujranwala Legacy) more less

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The actor adds, “Until Dangal, I was a nobody but after the film, I was in a position where I could choose the kind of film that I wanted to do. I will forever be grateful for that because an opportunity like that doesn’t come often. For an outsider to get a film which is not a typical romance but really challenging, and especially for a girl, such physically and emotionally challenging roles aren’t written much. It was the role of a lifetime.”

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the film has been so widespread that it still echoes after 10 years, and that is why for Fatima Sana Shaikh, it doesn’t even feel that long. “It doesn’t feel like it has been a decade because it’s still so fresh, the feeling of it. Even today, I meet so many people, who tell me that they have shown the film to their five-six year-old kids. People still use it as a way to motivate their children or to connect with their family. It’s a feeling of pride to be connected to a film that continues to move people even after so long,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the film has been so widespread that it still echoes after 10 years, and that is why for Fatima Sana Shaikh, it doesn’t even feel that long. “It doesn’t feel like it has been a decade because it’s still so fresh, the feeling of it. Even today, I meet so many people, who tell me that they have shown the film to their five-six year-old kids. People still use it as a way to motivate their children or to connect with their family. It’s a feeling of pride to be connected to a film that continues to move people even after so long,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Fatima has had a busy 2025 with films Metro… In Dino, Aap Jaisa Koi and Gustaakh Ishq, and this year, she entered the web series realm with the crime show Hunkkaar: The Roar, where she played a cop. Reflecting on these projects, all she feels is gratitude. “The last two years have been very good for me. I have had multiple releases from different genres, that too with good people. Hunkkaar was shot two years ago, but even today it’s so relevant. Many people have told me that it’s the best show of the year. It feels great that so many people resonate with it,” she says.

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While she has been doing some interesting work, there is still hunger in Fatima for something more. Ask her what and she responds, “I would like to do a lot more work where I feel challenged, like the kind of Malayalam cinema that is being made. The way their female characters are written and the agency that they have is a lot more exciting for me than some of the projects that are offered to me here. The ones I choose are the most exciting and they have a lot of depth, but the Malayalam stories are so rooted and culturally rich and it’s very enjoyable to see that.”