Raghubir Yadav reveals he suffered a heart attack the night before filming Hunkkaar The Roar's intense courtroom scene

When Karan asked how he had found the right voice for the scene, Raghubir said he had not made any conscious effort to create it. The words and emotions came from within, shaped by what his character was going through. “I didn’t create it at all. It came out from within on its own. There was no need to create it,” he said. Asked if the character's grief had influenced his delivery, he replied, “Yes, because I had just come back after cremating my son’s body.”

Karan recalled that Raghubir had suffered a heart attack the night before they were scheduled to shoot the courtroom testimony scene. The actor spoke about the incident with a touch of humour, explaining how the emotions in the scene came to him naturally. As Baap ji confesses to his crime, he says, “And during that heart attack, I was actually feeling a strange sense of satisfaction.”

In a special scene breakdown, he and Karan discussed the making of the courtroom sequence, from the emotions driving the performances to the filming choices that helped bring the characters' pain to the screen.

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav has revealed that he suffered a heart attack the night before shooting a key courtroom scene in Hunkkaar: The Roar. During a conversation with director Karan Kapadia, the actor looked back at the emotionally demanding sequence and spoke about getting into the skin of Baapji, a character who makes a startling confession. He also explained why the most powerful moments in a performance often come from within rather than from anything an actor consciously tries to create.

Karan then questioned whether Baap ji's confession came from genuine remorse or was a calculated attempt to manipulate those around him. He asked, “At that moment, did you not feel that this was a calculated move on his part? Did you genuinely feel that you were in pain because of what he had done?”

Raghubir explained that he would have noticed if Baap ji were deliberately trying to manipulate the situation. “If it had been a calculated move, I would have been able to tell from his words that he was trying to manipulate the situation,” he said.

Karan Kapadia explains how he filmed the courtroom scene Karan wanted the audience to see the impact of Meenu Rawat's testimony on everyone in the courtroom, particularly Baapji. He explained how he started with close-up shots of the character before gradually widening the frame to capture the reactions of those listening. “I always went in close to him for his emotion. I let him finish his emotion and then started pulling out further and wider, so that that emotion was extending on to everybody who is in the courtroom, from the lawyers to the police officer to the judge.”

The director revealed that he split the sequence into two parts. The first shows Meenu giving her testimony for the eleventh time, beginning with the words, “My name is Meenu Rawat.” While Baap ji's reaction was central to the scene, Karan also wanted to capture what was happening around him. “I wanted to capture everything about the father,” he said.

“Use the camera, use every trick in the craft. What can be done?” he said, explaining his approach to the sequence. “Move in towards her to feel her, to feel the emotion of every character around us. When she gives her testimony, it is more about the process, but then everything stops. The silence takes over.”

As Meenu recounts what happened to her when she was 17, Karan chose to keep the camera still and close to her face, allowing her words to carry the weight of the moment. “I was 17 years old. This should not have happened to me when I was 17. But it happened to me.” Explaining why he avoided unnecessary camera movement, the director said, “I was very mindful that I just wanted to shoot it classically, without any movement, right up in her face, and feel that emotion.”