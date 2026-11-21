On Friday, the city witnessed the balmy notes of global jazz at the NCPA International Jazz Festival. Opening the show, Italian pianist and vocalist made her India debut as she took to the stage with her trio, comprising Stefano Senni on double bass and Pasquale Fiore on drums, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Making a striking entrance in a black saree, Tandoi greeted the audience with folded hands before sharing her excitement about performing in the country for the first time. “I’m super excited. I love the city. It’s my first time here. I love Mumbai, I love it so much,” she said. As the crowd cheered, she added, “I love the appreciation, the seeti, the saree, the culture. Thanks for the warm welcome.”

Francesca Tandoi makes India debut at Mumbai International Jazz Festival: I love the saree, the culture more less

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Her hour-and-a-half-long set kept the audience hooked with a mix of original compositions, jazz standards and familiar melodies, with Tandoi’s easy, chatty interactions between numbers adding to the experience. The trio received two standing ovations during the performance. Among the pieces performed were Magic Three, I’ll See You Tomorrow and My Dreams.

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Taking the audience through a little musical history, Tandoi introduced the Italian composition Estate, by singer-songwriter Bruno Martino, explaining how it has travelled through jazz history and been performed by several jazz musicians over the years. “We’re very proud to say that this is an Italian song,” she said. She also paid tribute to Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, introducing his popular composition Água de Beber. Before performing it, she checked if the audience was familiar with the song and then playfully asked them to forget what they knew about it.

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{{^usCountry}} The evening also offered a glimpse into Tandoi’s original music. Speaking about her latest album, Songbook Volume 1, she revealed that it was her first record comprising only her original compositions. The trio had been touring for over five months to present the album, with the Mumbai performance coming towards the end of their journey. “We’ve been travelling all around to present our new album, Songbook Volume 1. This is my very first album made only of original compositions of mine,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening also offered a glimpse into Tandoi’s original music. Speaking about her latest album, Songbook Volume 1, she revealed that it was her first record comprising only her original compositions. The trio had been touring for over five months to present the album, with the Mumbai performance coming towards the end of their journey. “We’ve been travelling all around to present our new album, Songbook Volume 1. This is my very first album made only of original compositions of mine,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

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The trio closed the concert with Good Night, a blues number written by Tandoi herself. Before signing off, she thanked the audience for their warmth and acknowledged the people who had made the team’s experience in the city special.

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Day two of the three-day festival, on Saturday, featured the Nicole Zuraitis Quartet, while the final day, Sunday, will see Thana Alexa featuring Antonio Sánchez take the stage.

Catch It Live

What: NCPA International Jazz Festival 2026

Where: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

On till: Sunday, November 22

Timing: 6.30 pm

Entry: Tickets available at ncpamumbai.com/event/ncpa-international-jazz-festival-2026/ or BookMyShow

Nearest local station: Churchgate on the Western Line or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Central Line