Ganesh Utsav! Bharti Singh: This year Bappa's aarti brings sense of fulfilment

For stand-up artist and anchor Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harssh Limbachiyaa, Ganpati Bappa's arrival is always special at their house. But this year, with their second baby boy joining the celebrations for the first time, Bharti says, “This is Kaju's (Yashveer Singh Limbachiyaa) first Ganpati festivities, and that makes it so special for us all.”

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa

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Speaking to us, Bharti shares, “Also, this year Harssh just decided and said, ‘With a new star in the house, let's also get a Bal Ganesha idol for Kaju,’ and this has definitely added a spark to the celebrations. This makes our small house pandal more vibrant than ever. The days Bappa is with us, woh time kaise nikal jaata hai, pata hi nahin chalta. We wait to bring Him home all year, and then when He is with us, time just flies.”

On her elder son Gola aka Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, who is now a big brother, Bharti adds, “He is beautifully fulfilling his duties as one. From helping decorate the house to guiding Kaju around, it's such an amazing sight. For both me and Haarsh, the fun part is that he is always around the modaks himself!”

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{{^usCountry}} Calling this year's prayers much more meaningful and rewarding, she shares, “This year’s aarti brings that feeling of fulfillment and a request to Bappa that humlog hamesha ache se sath mein hi aarti karein, and for the kids to be healthy. In fact, I always wish ke saari duniya mein bacche swasth aur kushal rahein. I have been praying for this since I was a kid because children everywhere deserve a lot of love and the best care.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling this year's prayers much more meaningful and rewarding, she shares, “This year’s aarti brings that feeling of fulfillment and a request to Bappa that humlog hamesha ache se sath mein hi aarti karein, and for the kids to be healthy. In fact, I always wish ke saari duniya mein bacche swasth aur kushal rahein. I have been praying for this since I was a kid because children everywhere deserve a lot of love and the best care.” {{/usCountry}}

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Food remains a favourite topic for the artist. “Of course, food is at the heart of all festivals, especially Ganesh Chaturthi. Festivals bring an array of responsibilities that make me super happy and excited. Mere dono gharon mein—maayka and sasural—dono jagah Bappa aate hain, toh is saal maine hi menu set kiya hai. At both places, we have a healthy and tasty veg menu in place. Four to five vegetables, poori toh jaan hai, and of course, Modak—the soul of this festival—is the frontrunner for my favorite, as well as Gola and now Kaju’s favorite too! My mother and mother-in-law wanted me to decide, aur mera toh khane se purana yarana hai hi,” she laughs.

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Her house is usually bustling with friends from the industry during the festival. “I love welcoming my friends and relatives, as that is what festivals are for. As for what special wish I asked Bappa for this year, it is to continue working and for Him to bless my ongoing show, Indian Game Show. I simply love to go to work every day, but when Bappa is in the house, I have to take a break, stay with Him, and just cherish my time with Him—that’s what keeps me going all year round, I believe.”