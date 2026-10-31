Halloween 2026 | From Tumbbad to Bhoot, Bramayugam to The Conjuring, here are 10 films to binge watch

Halloween, being celebrated on October 31, is a great time to revisit some horror classics. We shortlist 10 films which are all about guaranteed scares:

Tumbbad (2018)

Stills from Bhoot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa

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This Anil Barve directorial has had an interesting journey. Declared a flop upon its original release, it went on to acquire cult status. Upon its theatrical re-release in 2024, it finally received its commercial due. The story revolves around a man, Vinayak Rao (played by Sohum Shah), whose greed for gold lures him into a monster's cave. Widely regarded as one of the finest horror films produced in India, its eerie period setting makes for a deeply disturbing watch.

Bhoot (2003)

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot, starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles, has acquired a cult following over the years. This 2003 film revolves around a couple, Vishal and Swati Bhatia, who move into a new house in Mumbai. Soon after, they begin experiencing paranormal activity, with Swati eventually getting possessed. Such was the fear induced by Bhoot that a man in Delhi reportedly passed away while watching the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot, starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles, has acquired a cult following over the years. This 2003 film revolves around a couple, Vishal and Swati Bhatia, who move into a new house in Mumbai. Soon after, they begin experiencing paranormal activity, with Swati eventually getting possessed. Such was the fear induced by Bhoot that a man in Delhi reportedly passed away while watching the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) {{/usCountry}}

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This 2007 film, directed by Priyadarshan, revolves around an Indian palace believed to be haunted by the spirit of a woman. Mysterious events begin unfolding, leading the villagers to believe that the spirit has returned for revenge. A psychological horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's emotionally overwhelming climax has since become iconic. Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan played key roles in the hit film.

Raaz (2002)

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The debut film of actors Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, Raaz was a rare hit, widely credited with establishing the popularity of horror in Bollywood. The story revolves around a married couple, Sanjana and Aditya Dhanraj, who decide to vacation in Ooty in an attempt to revitalise their failing marriage. However, they soon begin experiencing supernatural occurrences. Bipasha and Dino turned into overnight stars, with the film's music further fueling its popularity.

13B (2009)

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Not as widely known as some of the other films on this recommendation list, 13B: Fear Has A New Address had a rather unique premise. Manu's (R Madhavan) family moves into a new house, where strange events begin to unfold. Every day at 1 pm, the television switches on automatically and tunes into channel 13, which airs a serial about a family. Manu soon notices striking similarities between the events in each episode and what is happening inside his own house. Is it all in Manu's head, or is something sinister at play? Not a big hit upon its release, 13B has cultivated a dedicated fan following over the years.

The Conjuring (2013)

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This horror drama spawned an entire successful film franchise. Widely considered one of the scariest films ever made, it was based on the real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of their cases involved the Perron family, who move into a new farmhouse in the early 1970s. Paranormal incidents begin occurring and soon escalate, prompting the Warrens to investigate. A massive hit upon its release, rewatching it on Halloween should already be a ritual.

Hereditary (2018)

Described as a deeply disturbing watch, Hereditary (2018) is consistently ranked among the scariest films ever made. The story follows a family grappling with the death of its secretive matriarch. Soon, they find themselves being hunted by a demon-worshipping cult intent on transferring a dark force into their bloodline.

Shaitaan (2024)

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Ajay Devgn returned to the horror genre with this film, with R Madhavan pitted against him as the antagonist. The story revolves around a stranger who uses black magic to take control of a young girl, leaving her helpless parents watching in horror. The film was a big hit upon its release.

Stree (2018)

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Not exactly a scary ride from beginning to end, but popular nonetheless. Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, revolves around the spirit of a woman who haunts Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film was a major success, eventually leading to a sequel, Stree 2.

Bramayugam (2024)

Led by Mammootty, this period horror drama was shot entirely in black and white. With ancient mythology at its core, the film is set in the 17th century and went on to receive widespread acclaim upon its release.