Exclusive | Bhumi Pednekkar set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's next film
Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has come on board filmmaker Priyadarshan's next film.
The cat's out of the bag! Days after filmmaker Priyadarshan's reunion with actor Akshay Kumar for another film was announced, we have exclusively learnt that actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has been signed as its leading lady. The film will mark Akshay and Bhumi's reunion four years after their 2022 film Raksha Bandhan. Priyadarshan confirmed the casting when contacted by HT City.
Bhumi, who earned praise for her performance in Daldal earlier this year, was recently on a spiritual tour. The actor began her teerth yatra a few days back with a visit to Shirdi in Maharashtra, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh followed by Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. No stranger to celebrating special occasions with a temple visit, Bhumi had also sought blessings at her Kul Devi temple in Goa on her birthday in July this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More