Hanuman Ansh's Parvati song-fame Iranian actor Agni Agyari: I have a past life connection with India, dil se main Indian hoon!

Iranian actor Agni Agyari is relishing the spotlight on her following the unprecedented success of the music video of Parvati, a bhajan from the film Hanuman Ansh voiced by Sadhu Tiwari, climbed to No. 1 on YouTube Music’s weekly songs chart in India and No. 2 globally. She says there is some divine connection between her and India that’s showering so much love on her.

Actor-musician Agni Agyari and a still from the song Parvati from film Hanuman Ansh (Photo: Instagram)

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Agni was not the part of the blockbuster film and featured in the musical video that had singer-writer-composer Sadhu Tiwari performing while she played musical instruments.

“I can only say that this is bhagwan ka ashirwad and I’m a blessed child. I am not in the film but just a part of the viral Parvati video song which I got as I could play musical instruments like hand pan and kahoon (clapbox). They wanted a musician more than an actor and my musical training came handy. I even wore my own sari! And, it’s globally trending with people showing so much love for me. People are now noticing my previous work and dots are connecting which is a big thing for me,” she says thanking director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi and singer-composer Rishi Pathak for giving her the chance.

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{{^usCountry}} “I don’t know what connection is it but I believe kuch to hai jo mujhe India se jodta hai…maybe past life connection? I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran in Zoroastrian faith, but I was always fascinated by Indian movies. One bhajan that I got hooked on as a child was Om Jai Jagdish Hare. I wrote that in Persian and used to sing in front of Saraswati Maa’s pix that was gifted by my mummy’s student. Dil se mein Indian hi hoon!” says Agni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t know what connection is it but I believe kuch to hai jo mujhe India se jodta hai…maybe past life connection? I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran in Zoroastrian faith, but I was always fascinated by Indian movies. One bhajan that I got hooked on as a child was Om Jai Jagdish Hare. I wrote that in Persian and used to sing in front of Saraswati Maa’s pix that was gifted by my mummy’s student. Dil se mein Indian hi hoon!” says Agni. {{/usCountry}}

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In India since the last four years, she has worked with commercials with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yami Gautam besides working in TV series Bade Acche Lagte Hain-3 and Showtime.

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Agni says she strategically planned her path but what’s happening is divine. “For two years I did not do any project where I needed to speak as I wanted to learn to speak Hindi as I didn’t want to do foreign national roles. And, now results are showing I did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Do Deewane Seher Mein earlier this year and the recently released film Love Lottery directed Arvind Pandey sir.”

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In her last release, Agni played a positive character. “The lead actor's (played by Heli Daruwala) becomes negative during the course of the film while I am playing an important positive character. The love I am getting is a blessing and my parents who are now with me in India are very happy,” she ends.