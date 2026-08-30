Teetar and Love Lottery director Arvind Pandey: My films have a Lucknow element; mountains and Awadh fascinates me

Writer and director Arvind Pandey’s love for his hometown, Lucknow, continues. He recently wrapped the shoot of his film Teetar with actor Santosh Shukla in the state capital and is now gearing up for its release, along with Love Lottery, which also has a strong city connection. Filmmaker Arvind Pandey during shoot in Lucknow “Aap jis mitti se bandhe hote ho, woh aapke andar se kabhi jaata nahin. It feels great when people in Mumbai identify me as a Lucknowite without me telling them. So, my stories and locations always have a city element attached to them, along with mountains. My debut film, Ishq Pashmina, was also shot in the Himalayas and Lucknow,” says Arvind, who was born in Ayodhya but has lived in the state capital. On wrapping up the shoot in the city, he says, “We shot Teetar with Santosh, Khushi Singh, Anil Rastogi, Middat Khan, and others. The film was shot all over the city and its outskirts and has roohaniyat and the soul of Lucknow. We started it as a short film, but it became a full-length film. We now plan to shoot a small portion again.”

Arvind with actor Santosh Shukla during shoot of Teetar in Lucknow

He is next gearing up for his film Love Lottery. “We shot the film in Dehradun and Haridwar, but we have shown Lucknow as our protagonist Akshay Oberoi’s hometown.” The film’s subject revolves around male rights and is inspired by true events. “In today’s context, it’s a very important film. We talk a lot about females' rights and which we surely should but we rarely talk about rights of men,” he says and adds, “If we look back there are rare examples of films on the subject and the reality is that so many cases are coming out where women have misused the loopholes laws and wrongly implicated men. In an interesting way we have presented it in our film.”

Arvind Pandey with actors Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala and filmmaker Kuldeep Bhargava 'Tushar', also a Lucknowite, during the shoot of Love Lottery