Arvvind Pandey to shoot Antim Fansi with Sanjay Mishra in Lucknow

Filmmaker Arvvind Kumar Pandey is all set to shoot for his second film Antim Fansi in Lucknow with actor Sanjay Mishra and others. The shoot is set to start from January 31. Director Arvvind Kumar Pandey with actor Sanjay Mishra

The film also stars Zareena Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, Umar Shareef, Mursleen Quraishi, Chetan Sharma, Vijay Mishra and Gaurika Mishra.

“The film will have about 65 local artistes who will be an integral part of the film. The project will be largely shot at Lalbagh and Old City as well as in nearby districts like Mohanlalganj, Kakori, Malihabad and Barabanki. We will shoot the film for over one month here,” says Pandey.

The film is once again a love story like Pandey’s first project Ishq Pashmina (2022). “Nowadays love stories are rarely made. It’s a beautiful story with deep emotions and drama. After I wrote the film and met the makers Suraj Surya Mishra and Shalu Mishra, they supported the thought and then the actors as well as the team came on board,” he says.

Talking about his first project Pandey adds, “Whatever the fate was, the thought was pashmine jaisa ishq and those who have seen the film have liked it. We got less theatres but we got encouraging feedback. With the mistakes we did last time we have learnt a lot and will work better during the release time. In this film (Antim Fansi), the story is the king, and all the characters are heroes. Yeh traditional hero wali kahani nahi hai.”

The writer-director has earlier too, shot a portion of his debut feature film with actors Malti Chahar and Bhavin Bhanushali in Lucknow besides his short film Ke Se Kitaab (2012) which got special mention at the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2013.

“I come from a non-film background. I was born in Ayodhya but my karmbhoomi is Lucknow where I completed my higher studies and I started as lyricist, writer while making documentaries and films.”