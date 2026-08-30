Actor Anud Singh Dhaka’s love affair with Lucknow University: Playing LU student thrice is really something special

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka, who was born and brought up in Bhopal and studied at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai, says Lucknow University has been instrumental in shaping his career. Anud Singh Dhaka at Lucknow University where the has shot thrice (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT) The Janhit Mein Jaari (2023) actor recently wrapped his OTT series Dil Cheer Ke Dekho, which marks his third project shot at Lucknow University, following Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) and Love J Action (2021).

Anud Singh Dhaka at Lucknow University (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

The actor says, “Kuch to hai, woh shayad aagey jaakar samajh mein aayega! Now, I know so much about the university that during the shoot, someone asked, ‘Where is the chemistry department?’ and I was like, ‘Aagey se right lelo!’ They asked, ‘How do you know that?’ and I was like, ‘Apna purana rishta hai university se.’ Three times lucky! From his first project that got him noticed to his most recent show, he has played a Lucknow University student.

“For the first time, I shot for Taj Mahal 1989, where I played a psychology student. That show established me in the industry and was directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, a Lucknowite. Then, producer-director Saurabh Tiwari sir, who is also from the city, cast me as the lead in Love J Action (2021) and also in my last show, Psycho Saiyaan (2026),” he says, and adds, “Recently, I wrapped up shooting for Sachin Pandey’s show Tamanche Pe Disco, where I again play a small-town lad who becomes an LU student.”

The actor with director Saurabh Tiwari during the shoot of Love J Action in Lucknow (right); Anud with actor Anshul Chauhan during the shoot of Taj Mahal 1989 at LU

Fifth project in city Besides shooting three projects at LU, he has shot two more projects in the city. “After the shoot of Taj Mahal 1989, I got a chance to shoot an ad with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for KBC. Incidentally, he was shooting for Gulabo Sitabo (2020) in Lucknow, so I came down to shoot here. It was my journey from a college in Lucknow to the hot seat.” Before Tamanche Pe Disco, he shot for a show, Dil Cheer Ke Dekh, which he filmed in various parts of Lucknow and Barabanki. “It is also by Sachin sir, where, interestingly, I also play a student, but this time I did not shoot at LU. We shot the interiors in a different college, but the exterior shots are of LU—probably under a different name.”

Anud at Lucknow University (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)