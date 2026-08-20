KBC 18: Sunidhi Chauhan confesses Amitabh Bachchan was her first crush; Big B’s response leaves her blushing
Sunidhi Chauhan performed live in front of Amitabh Bachchan as she graced his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.
With his towering frame, expressive eyes and undeniable charisma, Amitabh Bachchan was one of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs during his early years in the industry and continues to charm audiences decades later. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan is all set to grace Amitabh’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In the latest promo, Sunidhi makes a sweet confession about her crush on Big B, leaving the veteran actor visibly amused.
Sunidhi Chauhan says Amitabh Bachchan was her first crush
The promo, shared on SonyLIV’s official Instagram handle, shows Sunidhi Chauhan expressing her admiration for Amitabh. She says, “We have seen you in so many different avatars. You are Santa Claus to me. You were my first crush.” Big B interrupts her and responds, “Aapko humpe crush tha, yeh ab bata rahi hain aap, tab nahi btaaya (You’re telling me now that you had a crush on me; you didn’t tell me back then).” Big B's response left Sunidhi smiling and blushing.
Sunidhi then flaunts her singing skills on the hot seat, turning the episode into a mini concert. She performs Yeh Mera Dil from the 2006 film Don. The same song was originally a part of Big B's Don as well and was sung by Asha Bhosle. Amitabh looks visibly mesmerised by her performance and applauds enthusiastically.
Fans were equally excited to see Sunidhi on KBC 18. One commented, “Two legends admiring each other.” Another wrote, “Effortless singing, Sunidhi is so natural.” One fan expressed excitement about the full episode, writing, “Wohoo, queen is here.” Another commented, “She is Shakira from India.”
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it. Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appeared on the premiere episode to promote their film Batwara 1947.
Sunidhi Chauhan and Amitabh Bachchan’s recent work
Sunidhi Chauhan recently lent her voice to the Cocktail 2 song Tujhko, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film went on to perform well commercially.
Amitabh, meanwhile, continues to host KBC 18. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film is currently in production, following the success of the first instalment, which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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