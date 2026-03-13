After breaking down at her Lucknow show, Sunidhi Chauhan reschedules Kolkata concert; calls it 'most difficult decision'

The note read, "Dear Kolkata, As some of you may be aware via clips from my last show in Lucknow, I am regretfully suffering from a severe throat infection and on my Doctor's medical advice of complete vocal rest, I have had to take the most difficult decision of rescheduling the 14th March 'I AM HOME' concert to the 25th of March so as to allow complete recovery and give you all the performance I and my team desire and you all deserve."

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan , whose singing and performance have enthralled fans during her I Am Home tour, has rescheduled her Kolkata concert days after she broke down during her Lucknow show. Taking to Instagram, Sunidhi shared a joint post as she made the announcement. The singer revealed that she had to postpone the event as she is unwell.

A fan said, "Please reschedule for a weekend. We were really looking forward to attending this, but we need to meet work commitments." An Instagram user commented, "Rescheduling a weekend concert to weekdays? Just assuming ppl will be free to join!!! This is ridiculous!! Please change it to weekend!!"

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "I am completely fine with the postponement of the event, but whoever was responsible for the selection of a new date should have been aware that making it on a weekday, where the previous date was a weekend, would make most corporate goers eager to attend the event." A comment read, "Please get well soon and take rest. But utterly disappointed with the organisers who thought of giving a new date on a Wednesday."

She added, “Our 'I AM HOME' India Tour has been receiving incredible love and blessings across the country and this decision stems from the single most motive that each and every one of you experiences the Concert exactly the way it is meant to be! I will deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support in this change and would take this opportunity to let you know that existing tickets will of course remain valid for the new date. Date: 25th March 2026 Venue: AQUATICA GROUND, KOLKATA. Yours, Sunidhi.”

What happened during Sunidhi's Lucknow show During her Lucknow show, Sunidhi paused the event and addressed the crowd. Even as she got teary-eyed, she had said, "I have a terrible throat; aaj mera aavaj bohot zyada kharab hai (My voice is very bad today.). But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me, ever, and it’s embarrassing. I am so sorry. It’s just that, mujhe thoda (I have a little)… I always want to give 100%."

She further added, “But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won’t be that, so please already forgive me. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love." Despite the physical discomfort, Sunidhi continued the performance.

All about Sunidhi's Delhi, Mumbai and other shows Before Lucknow, Sunidhi performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. She had performed songs such as Dhoom Machale, Bumbro, Mast, Mehboob Mere, Beedi Jalaile, and Sheila Ki Jawan. Actor Sanya Malhotra joined her on stage, and they danced to their hit song Aankh, released last year. During her Mumbai concert, she invited veteran singer Alisha Chinai on stage.

Sunidhi's Kolkata show will be the final stop on her I Am Home tour.