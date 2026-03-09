Sunidhi Chauhan fights tears on stage, says ‘my voice is terrible’ but continues show for fans in Lucknow
Despite a severe throat problem, Sunidhi Chauhan paused her concert to express her struggles, receiving overwhelming support from fans at Lucknow concert.
Sunidhi Chauhan, known for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence, became emotional during a recent concert in Lucknow after revealing she was struggling with a severe throat issue but chose to continue performing for the audience. The playback singer, who has built a reputation for delivering high-energy live shows, paused mid-performance to address the crowd and apologise for not being able to sing at her usual capacity.
Sunidhi breaks down on stage
The singer was performing at Coolbreeze Resorts on March 7 as part of her ongoing I Am Home India Tour 2025–26. Several videos from the event have since circulated widely online, showing Sunidhi candidly speaking to fans about the difficulty she was facing that evening. In the clips, the singer explains that her voice was in poor condition and that she was having difficulty continuing the performance.
Dressed in a shimmering romper-style jumpsuit, the 42-year-old paused during the concert to speak directly to the audience. While holding her tears, she said, "I have a terrible throat; aaj mera aavaj bohot zyada kharab hai (My voice is very bad today.). But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it’s embarrassing. I am so sorry. It’s just that, mujhe thoda (I have a little)… I always want to give 100%." She further added, “But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won’t be that, so please already forgive me. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love."
Despite the physical discomfort, Sunidhi chose to continue the performance, determined to honour the commitment to the audience who had gathered to see her live. The emotional moment drew loud cheers and encouragement from fans, who showed their support as she continued the concert.
Sunidhi's career as a performer
In recent years, Sunidhi Chauhan has further strengthened her reputation as a leading live performer in India. While she rose to prominence as one of Bollywood’s most recognisable playback singers in the early 2000s, she has increasingly focused on large-scale concerts, music festivals and touring in the past decade. Her shows are known for their high energy, wide-ranging setlists that include Bollywood hits and independent music, and for her ability to engage large audiences.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
