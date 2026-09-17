Guardians knock off White Sox 6-3, grab top spot in AL Central

Rookie Petey Halpin belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning, helping the host Cleveland Guardians regain sole possession of first place in the American League Central with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Jo Adell ripped a two-run single and Jose Ramirez added an RBI double for the Guardians , who won the decisive contest of the three-game series to move a half-game ahead of the White Sox .

Chicago, which has lost seven of its last nine games, held at least a share of first place in the division since July 4 until Wednesday's loss.

Cleveland rookie Parker Messick overcame a three-run homer by Tommy Pham to allow those three runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters in six innings. He has recorded 13 straight starts with three earned runs or fewer dating back to July 4.

All-Star closer Cade Smith induced rookie Sam Antonacci to fly out with two runners on base to end the eighth inning. Smith struck out a pair while retiring the side in order in the ninth to secure his 37th save.

Pham, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier on Wednesday, deposited a first-pitch curveball from Messick over the wall in left-center field to give Chicago a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.

The homer was the first of the season for Pham, who appeared in one game for the White Sox before being placed on the injured list Sept. 6 with a left calf strain.

Chicago's lead was short-lived.

Hagen Smith walked two batters in the sixth inning before being relieved by Sean Newcomb. Halpin sent a 3-1 sinker from Newcomb over the wall in right- center field for his fourth homer of the season and first since Aug. 21.

Ramirez tacked on an RBI double to drive Newcomb from the game.

Smith permitted two runs on one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Chicago second baseman Chase Meidroth recorded three hits to atone for an error that led to Cleveland opening the scoring in the third inning.

Meidroth casually attempted to tag Halpin as he ran by on what appeared to be a routine double-play ball. The ball, however, slipped out of Meidroth's glove, allowing Halpin to advance to third base. Steven Kwan advanced to second base on a Ramirez ground out and joined Halpin in scoring on Adell's sharp single to left field off Anthony Kay.

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