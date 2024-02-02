Heartland stories have played a big role in my career: Anud Singh Dhaka

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka feels even after doing a series of successful projects one cannot afford to be demanding. Actor Anud Singh Dhaka

“It’s a simple give-and-take. If the kind of work you aim for is coming your way, then somewhere, you have to go easy on the money and keep it aside. Mere sath yahi chal raha. Financially, I am still where I started from, and I keep on asking my friends “yeh sab badalta kyon nahin hai (laughs). Things have upgraded work wise for sure and I am getting some good stories to be a part of. Rest, I think will take more time,” says the Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) and Janhit Mei Jaari (2022) actor.

Dhaka considers himself lucky that his first project clicked and got him into the mainstream. “There are a lot of factors that play a role in making any project successful. After a good story and work, what comes is the right publicity for the project. Social media ka zamana hai, kaam ko logo tak le kar jana hi padega. As an actor, we can give our best shot but without other elements in place, the reach of the project gets hampered. It was Adulting (2018), Taj Mahal and Janhit ...that had all boxes ticked and the result was in front of us. But two other projects didn’t get the right exposure and many in the audience don’t even know about them.”

But the actor is enjoying his presence in the OTT space. “Kaha se shuru kiya aur kaha aa gaye. Will always remember being a background for Chhichhore (2019). OTT has been my playground and stories in the Hindi heartland have somehow played a big role in my career and taken me to all those beautiful villages and cities of UP, Bihar and MP. My next, Sarpanch Sahab, on OTT, again will be a blend of urban and rural India slice-of-life tale, slated for a mid-year release. Then I also have a very interesting film in the pipeline, where my character is a spin-off from an earlier released film,” Dhaka says.