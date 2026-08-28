Actor Manpreet Kaur Saluja: I miss celebrating festivals in Ayodhya

For Mann Sundar actor Manpreet Kaur Saluja, festivals are inextricably linked to her roots in Ayodhya. Having spent nearly two decades of her life there, she reflects, “I have so many beautiful festive memories from my early years and schooling in Ayodhya. Festivals were always a very important part of our lives, especially because my family and my closest friends are all there.“ Manpreet Kaur Saluja, (inset) with her brother

Raksha Bandhan, in particular, holds a deeply personal connect for the actor. Growing up as one of three sisters, Manpreet reveals how she nurtured a childhood wish for a brother. “Raksha Bandhan has always been very special to me. We are three sisters, and when I was younger, I used to pray hard for a brother because I always wanted someone of my own to tie a rakhi to. Thankfully, I was blessed with a younger brother, and since then this festival has become even more special,” says the actor who is currently seen in TV show Kaisi Teri Dillagi.

While she has been unable to return to Ayodhya for the festivities in recent years, their bond remains unshaken. “Unfortunately, because of my work schedule, I haven’t been able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him in Ayodhya for the last four-five years. But whenever I go back, even if it’s months later, I make sure I tie a rakhi on his wrist. He’s younger than me but has always been very protective of me, so our bond is really special. I miss celebrating festivities in Ayodhya.”

This year, however, may offer a pleasant deviation from the routine. Manpreet shares that her parents have hinted at a big surprise for her. “And this time, I’ve heard from my parents that he might actually be planning a surprise visit to Mumbai for Raksha Bandhan. He hasn’t told me anything himself, so I’m not sure if I’m supposed to know this! But I’m really hoping he comes and that I finally get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him this year.”

On the work front the actor is busy with her lead role in a television daily that she also calls a defining chapter in her career. “My ongoing show Kaisi Teri Dillagi has been a very important experience for me because it has given me the opportunity to live with a character for a long period of time. When you work on a daily show, you are constantly discovering new shades of your character along the way. The audience love probably the most rewarding part of doing television.”

The ongoing TRP chatter, for Manpreet, the key to longevity in a competitive field is simple, to focus on work, “Coming from outside the industry, I’ve definitely understood that networking and knowing people can make the journey easier in some ways. But I’ve always tried to focus on the part that I can control, which is my work. I can’t control who knows me or how many followers I have. I can control how seriously I take my craft and what I bring when I get an opportunity.”

