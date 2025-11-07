Haq Twitter Reviews: Emraan Hashmi wins hearts, but fans believe ‘Yami Gautam deserves a National Award’

When the trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s film Haq released, fans knew they were in for a treat. Two versatile actors came together to present the audience with an intense courtroom drama inspired by the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case — how could magic not be created on the silver screen? Well, today when the film arrived in theatres, many fans rushed to catch the first day shows. According to day one reviews, the film is a masterpiece and Yami deserves a National Award for her portrayal of Shazia Bano, wife of Advocate Mohd. Ahmad Khan.

Lauding Yami Gautam’s work in Haq , a fan shared, “Every frame of #Haq proves why #YamiGautam is a class apart. No hype, just pure talent and conviction. She’s ruling Indian cinema with back-to-back award-winning performances. She deserves a prestigious National Award next year!! @yamigautam #haqreview,” whereas another Twitter review read, “Watched Haq today !! @yamigautam you were brilliant !! What a growth as an actor ! Article 370 and now this ! I really hope you get a national award now ! @emraanhashmi too !! Glad to see you in roles like this .. superb acting !” A netizen even state, “Watched #HAQ today. #YamiGautam deserve every awards. If she can't get national award for her act, then it is insult of national award. @yamigautam 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Actor Meerraa Chopraa also reviewed the film, stating: “#haq reminds you — justice isn’t given, it’s taken. Even if it costs everything. It’s not just about one woman’s fight, it’s about every woman who dared to ask for justice. Haq isn’t just a film, it’s a punch to the system. The Shah Bano case may be decades old, but the mindset it exposes? Still alive and kicking. Watch it — and ask yourself if we’ve really changed. @yamigautam iam ur fan!! You are fire wrapped in grace. Unshakable, honest, unforgettable. #vishalgurnani #juhimehta #sandeepsingh you guys are becoming 'it' producers fir content driven powerful cinema @Suparn you are a genius! The way u handled this complicated subject in todays political climate is true bravery 👏.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch Haq this weekend?