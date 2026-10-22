...
...
Next Story

Harleen Sethi on Jennifer Winget's wedding, being inspired from Parineeti Chopra: It's inspiring to see inspiring women around you

Harleen Sethi opens up on forming friendships with Jennifer Winget and Parineeti Chopra during Shaque, Jennifer's wedding and Parineeti handling trolls

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 10:04:11 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Harleen Sethi was recently seen playing a grey shade character Shreya in the web series Shaque: Trust No One, and she admits it was “challenging” to understand the complex relationships her character explored. However, it brought her a different perspective. “One of the things that acting has brought into my life is a lot more empathy. Shreya definitely was a morally ambiguous character but I took it up as a responsibility to give a voice to a character like this and make people like this in the society feel seen,” she says.

Harleen Sethi (Photo: Instagram)
Harleen Sethi (Photo: Instagram)

Shreya is shown indulging in infidelity and betraying her friend, played by actor Parineeti Chopra. The actor insists that it is important to demarcate the person and the character, not just as an audience but also as an actor. “It's very important to keep your own morals aside to be able to humanise these characters. Right and wrong in society is very subjective, and when we see these kinds of characters on screen, there is an understanding that is created,” she says.

Through the shoot of the show, Harleen Sethi got a lifelong friendship with actor Jennifer Winget. And at her wedding recently, she got to be part of the celebrations. “I was very happy for her and it was very emotional. We shot this show almost a year-and-a-half ago and that's when she shared with me about her love story with Will (William Ishmael). At that time they were dating and over this time period, I saw her go from being a girlfriend to a fiancee, and then being a bride in front of my eyes,” she gushes.

 
web seriesparineeti chopraharleen sethijennifer winget
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Harleen Sethi on Jennifer Winget's wedding, being inspired from Parineeti Chopra: It's inspiring to see inspiring women around you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks