Helen pays tribute to Asha Bhosle: I'm in shock, feeling terrible

Veteran actor Helen and Asha Bhosle shared one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic singer-performer pairings, with over 270 songs together. From O Haseena Zulfonwali (Teesri Manzil, 1966), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan, 1971) to Mehbooba Mehbooba tribute version, Rahul & I (originally from Sholay, 1975), Yeh Mera Dil (Don, 1978), and and more, their collaboration defined the glamour and rhythm of an era. A still from O Haseena Zulfonwali

Speaking to us shortly after the news broke, Helen says, “This is shocking. She was so healthy and we had been in touch. I’m feeling terrible and short of words. We had a long friendship. I remember how she would modulate her voice and add that oomph to my songs, which made it more enjoyable to perform. We have lost a gem.” Their bond went beyond music. In an earlier interview, calling Helen her favourite leading lady, Bhosle had said, “She was so pretty that the moment she would enter the room, I would stop singing and just look at her... I once told her that if I were a man, I would have eloped with her.”



Helen adds, “My dearest Ashaji has left me, may her beautiful soul rest in peace. She was instrumental in making me who I am. She always invited me for her shows and events, which I attended. I thank RD Burman and her for the beautiful music they gave me. On behalf of all her followers and mine too, I pray her soul rests in peace.”



