A year after losing her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, actor Hema Malini continues to grapple with the void. On Tuesday, November 24, marking his first death anniversary, the veteran actor-politician shared an emotional note on Instagram.

Hema Malini with late Dharmendra

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Remembering Dharmendra, she wrote, “A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything -my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.”

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{{^usCountry}} She got spiritual as she further expressed, “The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence. I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She got spiritual as she further expressed, “The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence. I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy spanning more than six decades in Indian cinema. One of Hindi cinema's most loved stars, the actor was celebrated for his versatility and screen presence.

Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

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