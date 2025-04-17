How Wunmi Mosaku's character in Sinners helped her connect with her Nigerian heritage even better

American actor Wunmi Mosaku's portrayal of Annie in Ryan Coogler's Sinners profoundly deepened her connection to her Nigerian heritage, particularly the Yoruba tradition of Ifá. In her own words, she expressed, “I feel like Annie changed me on a vibrational level. I feel like I learned so much about myself, where I’m from, playing this conjure woman who was connected to the earth and the ancestors, having to do that research. I’m born in Nigeria and Annie forced me to look into the traditional religion of Ifá. I felt like everything opened up for me and I understood I was missing a piece of a crucial puzzle from back home.”​ Wunmi Musaki in a still from the film Sinners

Annie, a Hoodoo conjurer, led Mosaku to explore the spiritual practices rooted in West Africa. She delved into the Yoruba religion of Ifá, a system encompassing philosophy, literature, and divination, which has been practiced for centuries. Through this research, Mosaku discovered a profound connection to her ancestry that had previously eluded her.​

The character of Annie served as a conduit, guiding Mosaku to a deeper understanding of her roots. She reflected on the experience, stating, “I feel like that was what I really took away from this—this portal between all elements, all time, all people.” This journey not only enriched her personal identity but also highlighted the importance of art, community, history, family, and purpose as interconnected elements that transcend time and space.​

Through her role, Mosaku bridged the past and present, honoring the spiritual practices of her ancestors while contributing to their representation in contemporary media. Her transformative experience underscores the power of storytelling in reconnecting individuals with their cultural heritage.