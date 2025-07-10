Hugh Grant slammed for sleeping during Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal clash: ‘Most expensive nap in human history…'

British actor Hugh Grant found himself at the centre of online criticism after cameras captured him appearing to fall asleep during a high-stakes Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli in London on Wednesday. Hugh Grant fell asleep during the quarterfinal clash

The 64-year-old, seated in the prestigious Royal Box, was spotted leaning to one side with his eyes closed behind a pair of dark sunglasses. Dressed in a sharp black suit and matching trousers, Hugh looked every bit the part—except for the brief nap that didn't go unnoticed. Positioned just behind Queen Camilla and surrounded by other notable guests, the Notting Hill star became an unexpected topic of social media chatter during what turned out to be a nail-biting encounter on Centre Court.

The match itself was anything but dull. Novak, a fan favourite and seasoned Grand Slam champion, battled back in a four-set thriller that featured a tense tie-breaker. As the Serbian ace delivered one of the tournament’s standout performances, many viewers expressed disbelief that anyone could doze off during such a gripping contest—especially from such a prime vantage point.

Reactions on social media were swift. While some netizens poked fun at the actor’s midday slump, others questioned why he had been invited to the exclusive seating area in the first place if he wasn’t going to stay engaged. “Why even bother showing up if you’re just going to sleep through it?” one user posted. Another added, “There are tennis fans who would give anything to sit there, and Hugh Grant is taking a nap.”

As per Wimbledon’s official site, invitations to the Royal Box are extended by the Chair of the All England Club, often based on recommendations from members of the Organising Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other affiliated bodies. Guests typically enjoy a day of hospitality, including lunch, afternoon tea, and drinks—though not everyone was expecting it to be quite so relaxing for Hugh.