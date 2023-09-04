Huma Qureshi: For me, self-doubt and constantly question myself is incredibly important

At the moment, Huma Qureshi is busy expanding her horizons from exploring the West to going behind the camera in the filmmaking business. But she doesn’t take things for granted, in fact, the actor admits the clouds of self-doubt are always lingering on her mind. Huma Qureshi, last seen in Tarla, is busy shooting for the third season of her web show, Maharani

“Self-doubt is incredibly important. You must constantly question yourself as to why you are doing something as an actor. That is an important part of your growth and your journey. I really like to evaluate my choices and know what I am doing. I try to look within, journal, and try to find answers as to why am I approaching something the way I am approaching,” Qureshi tells us.

Talking about her insecurities, she adds, “I am only human so there are bound to be insecurities and vulnerable moments and the way to deal with it is to look within. The answer is not in the outside world or in the world’s validation. It is about you knowing what your truth is”.

The 37-year-old entered the industry in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur, going on to feature in projects such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Jolly LLB 2, Maharani, and Tarla. Her first film as a producer Double XL released last year.

“Honestly, I am blessed to have these choices which are so diverse, to get the opportunity to work with such diverse directors and filmmakers. It is just great to work in such great films with such different genres. I hope the coming time is going to be as exciting,” she shares.

She might be excited about her filmography, but is tired of answering one question, and that is being vocal about body positivity.

“I am bored of talking about body positivity and self-acceptance. I made a whole film on it, Double XL. I feel all women, with all shapes, sizes, colours, eye colours, and hair textures should be celebrated for who they are. I feel such questions make it more obvious that the current bias that exists and if we are trying to create a better world for young women and men then we have to just learn how to acknowledge people as they are,” she ends.

