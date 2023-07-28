Huma Qureshi: Female stars still struggle with ageism more than men in the film industry

On her 37th birthday, actor Huma Qureshi advocates a transformation in the film industry’s perception of age, especially concerning women artistes. Rejecting the practice of ageism, she urges people in showbiz to see women beyond a mere “shelf life”, viewing age as nothing more than a number. “I feel like actresses more so than men have this ageism thing thrown at them. People should realise that women are not commodities or something that have a considerable shelf life. It is an extremely sexist way of looking at women because I think as artists with each passing year, we become better and we grow, transforming into a better version of ourselves. And that’s how it should be seen,” she says. Huma Qureshi will soon start shooting for Maharani 3 in Bhopal

On her birthday, Qureshi, who was last seen in Tarla, chooses to be laid-back and introspective, focusing on personal growth. “As I grow older, and hopefully wiser, the most significant lesson that I have learnt is just to be patient and to trust that sometimes life has something better in store for you than what you have in mind. So, to just relax, chill and try to do better each day than what you think you can,” the actor tells us, adding, “I sure have changed because I think every few years I change as a person. I change as a human being, including my ideas and everything... it all changes. I just hope it always changes for the better. Over the years, I’ve tried to be more fearless as a performer, I’ve tried to be a kinder and more patient person. I try to not be reactive or operate out of anger to avoid having a knee jerk reaction.So yes, I’ve become gentler with myself and with the world around me throughout the past few years.”

The actor , known for projects such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Monica O My Darling, Double XL, adds that she maintains a “good work-life balance” and treats her profession like a job, like a nine-to-five.

“I know a lot of people who like to work on their birthdays, but because I’m constantly shooting and working. I like to just take that time off for myself just to chill and do things I like and surround myself with people that I love,” she tells us and goes on to explain: “I have a good work life balance because I treat my profession like a job, like a nine to five. I go, I work, I come back and then it’s my time that I chose to spend with my friends, my family, and my loved ones. I really guard that space. Like I try not to shoot on my birthdays because I feel I work throughout the year, so on birthdays, New Years, some special days, I try not to work as much as possible. I clear them out from my calendar just to spend time with myself and pamper myself because I think it’s important.”

After celebrating her birthday, the actor plans to dive back into the Maharani world, and start shooting for its third season. “Maharani 3 starts, just three days after my birthday. It will be fun to be back in Bhopal, the same Galis of Bhopal where all this madness started. Maharani 3 is going to be bigger and better with a lot of twists and turns with great performances,” she ends.

