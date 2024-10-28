Huma Qureshi: There is something magical and special about Diwali

For actor Huma Qureshi, hailing from Delhi makes the festival of Diwali all the more special. “Ek to hum Delhi se hain, so hum to August se hi Diwali manana start kar dete hain. Diwali has always been very big for our family. Going to each other’s homes, celebrating and exchanging gifts, buying new clothes, playing cards, just makes it special. I never play cards but during Diwali time, it’s a tradition to play it for shagun. And it’s never about the winning but for the fun of it, which we all enjoy,” she says. Huma Qureshi on Diwali

The actor admits that she is the biggest fan of the festival. She says, “The period of Diwali festivities is one of my most favourite times of the year, with Diwali being my favourite festival. I know there are so many festivals in India, but there is something so magical and special about Diwali. Ideally, the week before Diwali I wouldn’t be working but this time I am working for Mithya 2, and it is a good sign as Diwali pe lakshmi ji aati hain. So, I am just praying that more Lakshmi ji comes to my home with this.”

Recalling her memories of the festival, Huma shares an anecdote that involved her getting her friend scolded because of her. “Growing up, I had a college friend who was also my neighbour. So, I used to go over to her house every year for Diwali puja. I would sit there like a seedhi saadhi bacchi, with full shraddha and doing aarti. I would dress up so nicely while my friend would be in shorts and t-shirt. She’d be getting yelled at by her parents for not dressing appropriately for the festival as I was. So, she’d tell me that every time I come, I make her look bad. Then her parents would give me all these gifts, and honesly, I actually did it all for the gifts. I really miss that,” she remembers.

Ask her about this year’s plan for Diwali and the actor shares, “My Diwali plans include going to all my friends’ homes, spending time with them and spreading joy. I also want to do something special for the people around me, people who take care of me like my staff. I would urge everyone to think of them when you are having a good time during the festivities and make sure that they do have a good time too.”