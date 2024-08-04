Friendship Day Special: How Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's became the ultimate BFFs

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's friendship isn't your typical story of instant bonding. Their first meeting was at an after-party following an award function in Singapore in 2017, and it wasn't exactly friendship at first sight for Sinha. Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha at the former's wedding celebrations.

On Friendship Day today, Sinha recalls her first interaction with Qureshi and says, “Huma is a very chatty person and I am a very reserved person. So, the first time we interacted, I was like 'ye itni kyu chep ho rahi hain'. She kept talking so much!”

Qureshi adds a different perspective: “At that after-party, what I loved about Sona was that she was dancing as crazily as I. And then, I kept wondering why we were getting over-friendly. I think once she makes you her person, then there is no going back.”

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha met for the first time in 2017.

Years later, their friendship solidifies when Sinha finds herself at Qureshi’s home, thanks to her then-boyfriend and now-husband Zaheer Iqbal. "We ended up chilling for the longest time and then after that we never stopped chilling. From that one time, our friendship was cemented," Sinha says.

When asked if Iqbal ever feels jealous of their bond, Sinha humorously replies, “Both of them make me jealous since I met Huma through him. I had to threaten her to be on my side at our wedding!”

Their travel memories offer a glimpse into their contrasting preferences. Qureshi notes, “Sona likes any place with water, while I like to explore new places.” Recalling a trip to Amsterdam, Qureshi recounts, “I remember once we had gone for a vacation and I was in charge of booking the AirBnB, and I made some mistake and we were in Amsterdam with our boria-bistar and we are on the road with our bags thinking what to do.” Sinha finishes the thought, “But we were laughing through it all ki chal na coffee peete hain, breakfast karte hain and then dekhte hai ki kya karna hai.”

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha have together worked in the film Double XL.

‘On Friendship Day, their admiration for each other is clear. Qureshi praises Sinha, saying, “I'll tell you one thing that I really admire in her…she's a keeper. If she says she's gonna be there this time and be there for you or do whatever, she'll always do that. That's one quality I really cherish in her.” She continues, “She's not flaky like that. Lot of people will say something but not follow it up. But with her, what you see is what you get and that is something I really like admire in her.”

Sinha reciprocates the sentiment saying she admires Qureshi for her “people managing skills.” She explains, “I don't think I've completely learned it yet, but it's a skill that I would love to have. Huma just gets along with everyone and she just knows how to handle and manage people. She's someone who will always be there for you. I don't have to think twice before picking up the phone on her or asking her for advice or just in general, calling her and telling her that you have to be here…she's just there.”

When it comes to a yesteryear film based on friendship that they’d want to be part of, Qureshi suggests with a smile, “If a Sholay is ever reimagined with a female cast in lead…”