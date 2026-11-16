Imtiaz Ali defends star kids, says ‘they have a terrible disadvantage: a very high parameter of success’

Should Jab We Met (2007) get a sequel? Absolutely, says filmmaker Imtiaz Ali . But there’s a catch: he doesn’t want to direct it! Speaking with Sonal Kalra, HT’s Chief Managing Editor for Entertainment and Lifestyle at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, the 55-year-old said, “I think there should be a Jab We Met 2, but someone else should make it. Why shouldn’t I get the chance to watch and enjoy a Jab We Met?”

But would Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-loved Geet be any different in today’s social media-driven world? “It might have been exactly the same. It is very difficult to capture the adventure of a modern relationship in a cinematic manner… if she has to be a social media influencer, she will be sitting on a couch and going through her phone, which won’t look interesting. We want to see actors looking and doing interesting stuff. There is that paradox,” he said.

The filmmaker, who has his next O Saathi Re lined up for release on Netflix, also weighed in on the nepotism debate, defending actors born into film families. “Being a second-generation film person, they have a terrible disadvantage: they have a very high parameter of success,” he said, citing Ananya Panday’s family background. He added, “When she has to work and do a shot well, there is nothing that her father or anybody in her family has done, which will help her at that point. People outside the film industry don’t understand how hard an actor works.”