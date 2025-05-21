International Tea Day | Sunny Singh: For me, chai is a stress buster, a conversation starter

For actor Sunny Singh, chai is more than just a beverage — it's a "comfort drink". On International Tea Day today, the 39-year-old tells us about his love for chai, calling it a “stress buster” and a “conversation starter”. “Chai makes you feel relaxed. Whether you're working, talking to your friends at a get-together, or on a staycation somewhere in the hills, chai can be a conversation starter kyuki chai pe charcha hoti hi hai. It’s amazing how people come together, even those who don’t know each other sometimes end up becoming friends over a cup of chai,” he says. Actor Sunny Singh enjoys a cup of kulhad wali chai as he shoots for HT City

Sunny’s first memory of having chai goes back to his teenage years, during a family wedding in Punjab. He recalls, “The first time I had chai was when I was around 16. I was in Jalandhar, attending a cousin’s wedding. We were all staying together in a house — multiple families. I remember having gud wali chai (jaggery tea), and I loved it so much I had some four cups, maybe even more, in a day. It became almost like an addiction. Even now, while shooting, after lunch I always have tea with gud.”

Ask him about his perfect cup of tea and he shares, "Masala chai is my favourite — milk, elaichi, adrak with some gud. I love it even more if it is served in a kulhar (earthenware cup)," adding, "Also, whenever I go on long drives, I always stop and have cutting chai. There's nothing like the dhaba wali chai.”

Reflecting on one of his most cherished memories, Sunny shares: “In 2003, my friends and I were selected for a photoshoot. I got ₹2000 for that modelling assignment. It was my first pay check. With that, we went to Marine Lines (in Mumbai), had tea, bun and snacks. I saved whatever was left from the money. That’s a memory I still hold on to.”

Recalling his experience during the shoot of Wild Wild Punjab (2024), Sunny shares how the entire team bonded over chai: “We were in Chandigarh, and it was winter. All of us — me, (actors) Patralekhaa, Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Ishita Raj, and the director (Simarpreet Singh) — we used to shoot at night. After wrapping up, we’d all sit together, have chai, each demanding chai with a variation of their own, around a bonfire. We’d chat, joke, laugh — it became a ritual. Then we’d go back to shooting. It was such a beautiful experience. Those moments — sharing laughs, stories, and chai — were beautiful.”