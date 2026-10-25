Gujarati folk singer Ishani Dave’s new song Ghor Adhari struck a chord with audiences during the recently concluded Navratri, featuring prominently at garba nights. For Dave, however, the appeal of regional music goes beyond its popularity at home; she hopes to take it to wider audiences across linguistic and geographical boundaries. Citing singer Diljit Dosanjh as an artist she admires for taking regional music to a global platform, she says, “Regional songs and languages should not be restricted to a particular state or even a country. I would love to take my music across borders and collaborate with as many great artistes as possible.”

Ishani Dave: Regional songs and languages should not be restricted to a state or country

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The 33-year-old has a few dream collaborations in mind, including international pop stars Shakira and John Mayer. “I love Shakira. I grew up watching her, and I admire her so much. It has always been a dream to collaborate with her. Not only her, but John Mayer, too. I just can’t pick any one or two names,” she says.

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Having grown up surrounded by music as the daughter of Gujarati folk singer and musician Praful Dave, Ishani began performing at an early age. Despite the expectations that come with carrying forward a musical legacy, she says the stage has never intimidated her. “The stage has always felt like home to me. I have never had stage fear, but I have always been cautious about what I am representing,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} Among her most memorable performances is a show at Narendra Modi Stadium, where she performed before a massive audience. “It is something I can never forget. There were, I think, 100,000 people or maybe more, including Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). That show is going to stay with me forever,” she recalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among her most memorable performances is a show at Narendra Modi Stadium, where she performed before a massive audience. “It is something I can never forget. There were, I think, 100,000 people or maybe more, including Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). That show is going to stay with me forever,” she recalls. {{/usCountry}}

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For Dave, the excitement of performing during Navratri also lies in the fact that familiar songs can take on a different character with every show. “Even if we are performing the same song, like ‘Dakla’, we do it differently every day. Every time I am on stage, something new happens,” she says.

With artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly influencing how music is created and produced, Dave believes the technology can be useful as long as it does not replace the human element. “AI is like a pinch of salt in nimbu pani. You cannot put all of it in. I don’t think you should totally rely on AI because music is something which should come from your heart. It is not a robotic thing. When you are creating music, you have to have a human element in it, and then use AI to give a little bit of tightness to your entire project,” she says.

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She takes a similar view of social media, which she believes can help artists reach wider audiences, provided their music connects with listeners. “Social media is helping, but only if the content is good. Only then social media is a push for you. But if the content is not good, then no matter how much you try to push people, they are not going to accept it,” she says.