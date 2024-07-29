Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Pashmina Roshan: When I was starting out, rejections would really bog me down

Actor Pashmina Roshan recently stepped into the limelight with her debut film Ishq Vishq Rebound. Despite the film’s mixed reception at the box office, Roshan’s performance has garnered attention, making headlines for her portrayal in the romantic comedy. Now, in an exclusive interview, Roshan reveals her deep-seated passion for acting and the arts, citing her early exposure to filmmaking on the sets of Koi Mil Gaya…! “We visited (the set) almost every day. I remember feeling like it’s Disneyland, like the happiest place on the planet Earth,” she tells us. A file photo of Pashmina Roshan

However, her journey into Bollywood hasn’t been without its share of hurdles. “It’s definitely been an uphill climb, and I’m sure it’s going to continue to be so, despite my last name,” the 29-year-old shares candidly adding, “When I was starting out, rejections would really bog me down, I would be anxious and I remember crying a lot. Countless rejections later, I began to develop a new perspective and take it less personally. It was only then that I realised that the rejections have developed certain valuable skills in me—Patience, perseverance, temperance and humility. It also gave me courage and confidence to get up after being rejected. Now I think I can take rejection and setbacks with a lot more grace, and understanding.”

Also Read: Jibraan Khan: I never auditioned for Tiger Shroff's role in Student Of The Year 2

Roshan reveals it’s taken her years of auditioning, rejections, hard work and patience to be able to make an entry into films despite coming from a film family. She also mentions feeling the pressure of living up to her last name. “I definitely do feel the pressure. I am very self-critical, so it’s pressure that I mostly put on myself,” she admits adding, “Pressure to be better, to perform better, and to evolve and make a place for myself in this industry like the rest of my family has.”

When asked why she did not collaborate with her uncle, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for her debut film and if she’s ever discussed a potential project with him, Roshan says, “It is my dream to work with him one day. He is incredible and I admire his creativity and business acumen. We never discussed potential projects. But, one day I will be worthy enough of that discussion. I am waiting for that day with bated breath.”

Also Read: Rohit Saraf on mixed response to Ishq Vishk Rebound: I don’t understand box office numbers, happy that fans liked my act

But why did she choose Ishq Vishq Rebound to mark her entry into films? Roshan says its for her love for romantic comedies and the iconic status of Ishq Vishq. “The movie was so iconic and beloved that even the idea of being a part of the franchise was like a dream come true for me.”

Looking ahead, Roshan says she’s focused on her growth and aspirations. “I would like to work on a plethora of genres, and I hope to get more opportunities to do so,” she shares optimistically. “I would love to do a thriller, action, comedy, romance...the list is truly endless,” she wraps up.