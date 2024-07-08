Jibraan Khan: I never auditioned for Tiger Shroff's role in Student Of The Year 2

Jibraan Khan made his leading debut recently with Ishq Vishk Rebound, 23 years after starring in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child actor. The actor had been trying his hand in the leading space for a while, and even gave an audition for Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2 (2019). He recently opened up on the same, revealing that he was rejected for looking too young. It was assumed that he got rejected for Shroff’s part, but the actor set the record straight to us. Jibraan Khan on auditioning for Tiger Shroff's role in Student Of The Year 2

Khan says, “It was one of the auditions that did happen, and somebody asked (is it) Student Of The Year? And I said yeah, one of them. But I was never going for Tiger's part in that, and I don't know why people are saying that.” The actor adds, “I never meant it that way. I was never auditioning for his role. It was always Tiger Shroff's film. I think it was for (actor) Aditya Seal's role and rightly so, I used to look younger than them three-four years ago.”

The 30-year-old insists that the ‘looking young’ situation has been following him around for a while, and he feels stuck because of it. “What I faced was that I looked very kiddish, which was not working a few years ago and now suddenly there is a demand for looking young again. If you see my Instagram from a few years ago, I have a beard in every picture because that was the demand, I had to look older because somewhere people wanted me to be in the (actor) Varun Dhawan league. But suddenly there is this whole vibe now where they want you to look younger. So, I am now constantly in the middle of that. I don't know where I stand now,” he asserts.