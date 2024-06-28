 Rohit Saraf reacts to poor box office performance of Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'I had such high expectations of myself' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Saraf reacts to poor box office performance of Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'I had such high expectations of myself'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 28, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Rohit Saraf-starrer Ishq Vishq is not doing well at the box office. The drama is a follow-up of the 2003 Ishq Vishq.

Ishq Visk Rebound failed to touch a chord with the audience after it released in theatres last week. The film, which revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives, marked the first lead part for Rohit Saraf. In a new interview with News18, Rohit has now remarked at the poor box office performance and said that he can only ‘control’ what lies within his power and that he is still happy that so many fans praised his work in the film. (Also read: Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 5: Rohit Saraf film takes India total to just over 4 crore so far)

Rohit Saraf reacted to the poor response to Ishq Visk Rebound.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Rohit Saraf reacted to the poor response to Ishq Visk Rebound.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

What Rohit said

Addressing the film's box office performance, Rohit said, “I feel like I had such high expectations from myself and it came to my performance in the film because all this while I had a dream that I wanted to be a mainstream hero and I wanted to do a mainstream film. I wanted to be on the big screen and I wanted to see myself myself dance and all of that and so I had like massive expectation for myself. And to meet up with an expectation, I could only do one thing — that was to work tremendously hard for it, which I did. I ensured that every single day, when I entered and before I left I ensured that my director and producers were happy with what I did.”

He went on to add, “What I can control is that I ensure that I deliver my 100% and I think I was able to do that. I’m also extremely happy and grateful that every single person who has loved my performance has reached out – specifically people from the fraternity – from critics to the media and every single person who watched it sent really heart-warming messages.”

More details

Ishq Vishk Rebound has earned 4.8 crore so far in six days of release, as per Sacnilk.com. Also starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohit Saraf reacts to poor box office performance of Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'I had such high expectations of myself'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On