Rohit Saraf reacts to poor box office performance of Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'I had such high expectations of myself'

Ishq Visk Rebound failed to touch a chord with the audience after it released in theatres last week. The film, which revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives, marked the first lead part for Rohit Saraf. In a new interview with News18, Rohit has now remarked at the poor box office performance and said that he can only ‘control’ what lies within his power and that he is still happy that so many fans praised his work in the film. (Also read: Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 5: Rohit Saraf film takes India total to just over ₹4 crore so far) Rohit Saraf reacted to the poor response to Ishq Visk Rebound.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

What Rohit said

Addressing the film's box office performance, Rohit said, “I feel like I had such high expectations from myself and it came to my performance in the film because all this while I had a dream that I wanted to be a mainstream hero and I wanted to do a mainstream film. I wanted to be on the big screen and I wanted to see myself myself dance and all of that and so I had like massive expectation for myself. And to meet up with an expectation, I could only do one thing — that was to work tremendously hard for it, which I did. I ensured that every single day, when I entered and before I left I ensured that my director and producers were happy with what I did.”

He went on to add, “What I can control is that I ensure that I deliver my 100% and I think I was able to do that. I’m also extremely happy and grateful that every single person who has loved my performance has reached out – specifically people from the fraternity – from critics to the media and every single person who watched it sent really heart-warming messages.”

More details

Ishq Vishk Rebound has earned ₹ 4.8 crore so far in six days of release, as per Sacnilk.com. Also starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.