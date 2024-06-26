Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 5: Rohit Saraf film takes India total to just over 4 crore so far

Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 5: The film has been witnessing a fall in its numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected less than ₹5 crore. Ishq Vishk Rebound has been directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. (Also Read | Ishq Vishk Rebound review: This rebound romance is confused, frivolous and doesn’t give any closure) Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan in a still from Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound India box office

The film earned ₹1 crore on day one, ₹1.2 crore on day two, ₹1.4 crore on day three and ₹41 lakh on day four. On day five too, the film collected only ₹41 lakh nett in India, as per early estimates. So far the film has earned ₹4.42 crore. Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall 10.57% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishq Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

The drama is a follow-up of the 2003 Ishq Vishq. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury. The 2003 film revolved around four friends and their complicated love lives.

Rohit spoke about the film recently

Ishq Vishk Rebound is Rohit's first in the lead role but the actor said that he has never approached a film from the mindset that it completely belongs to him. Speaking with news agency PTI, he had said, "I don't look at a film and say this is completely my film. I don't think I have that approach because to be able to say that it is my film, I would have to do everything on my own. I would have to direct it, produce it, act in all parts and then call it my film."

"It is a lot of people's hard work. All four characters in the film are important. You take one character out of the film and I don't think the film is complete.. It is everybody's film, more than the actors. We were missing it, but I think starting from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar... I think it's coming back, and it's very exciting because there's definitely an appetite for it,” Saraf had said.