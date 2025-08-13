Ishwak Singh: I'm always ready to experiment

After being a part of many ensembles and two-hero projects, Ishwak Singh got to lead from the front in his recent web series Mitti. While it marks a new milestone in his career, the actor shrugs it off saying more than looking for lead characters, his focus is on "chasing depth and embracing discomfort" as an actor. Ishwak Singh

The 35-year-old elaborates, "Beyond the plot of the project, my focus is on what the character arc offers me, and the depth I get to explore with it. I ask, does it challenge me and push me out of my comfort zone? I'm all in to experiment with the kinds of roles I do."

Ishwak made his acting debut with a small role in Raanjhanaa (2013), but went on to receive appreciation for his work in projects like Rocket Boys, Paatal Lok and Berlin. And while he expresses gratitude for the love that came his way, he credits the team behind the camera for the success. "It's a blessing to collaborate with visionary filmmakers and be entrusted with well-written roles that I truly believe in. It has always been my driving factor," he asserts.

The actor also acknowledges the failures that came along the way. "Some roles work, some don't. That's a part of the journey,” he says, adding that he never regretted the offers that didn’t come his way or the ones he said no to over the years. “If I say no to a certain character, it's mostly because they lacked conviction, and I have no regrets about missing out on them. There might have been roles where I was considered for or wanted to be a part of, but they didn't work out. But isn't that how it works with every actor?" he questions, adding, "For me, powerful writing and a meaningful character arc are non-negotiable.”