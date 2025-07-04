Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom had been preparing for split and planning co-parenting for months, reveals joint statement

Katy Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom, 48, seem to be putting up a united front for their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had been working towards co-parenting in months leading up to split(Photos: X)

A few days into news of their split being confirmed, an official joint statement has also now been shared with US media outlets, from both Katy and Orlando's reps.

What the statement essentially reveals is that both the singer and the actor were aware of an impending split, and thus started moving their relationship in the direction of co-parenting. It reads: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect".

The two officially began dating in January 2016, though they chose to (briefly) split, soon after. A year apart however, brought them back stronger than ever with the pair reconciling by early 2018. Orlando popped the question to Katy on Valentine's Day, 2019.

In March 2020, Katy announced the news of her pregnancy after having kept it a secret from the public for months. Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, later that year in August. Reports of a wedding being planned flitted in and out of media reports for a while with Katy even on occasion referring to herself as Orlando's "new wife" (the actor had been married to supermodel Miranda Kerr between 2010 and 2013).

The first reports of trouble in paradise however, began earlier this year with Katy's much criticised trip to space and her demanding Lifetimes tour reportedly impacting their relationship, as per an ET report. News of a proper split was confirmed by PEOPLE in late June, with a joint statement finally being shared by their reps, early July.

And if you're wondering how Katy's doing, shortly after the breakup, the pop star shared a TikTok video of her dancing in circles through a beach.

So, all's well that end's well we guess?