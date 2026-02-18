Kohrra 2 actor Barun Sobti on looming patriarchy in the industry: Men have problem with strong women

Actor Barun Sobti recently returned with Kohrra season 2 in the role of a cop where he plays an underling to a female cop played by actor Mona Singh. The show touches on the issue of men having issues with working under a female superior, and Barun insists that the problem pertains in real life, including the film industry too. Barun Sobti (Photo: Instagram)

Barun Sobti says, “It depends on the family you’ve grown up in but yes, this is a common notion. We just cannot deny it. It can’t be like no this is not true. It’s absolutely true and evident that men have a problem with stronger women. Taking orders from them is still a bigger thing, but even if a woman says a strong point in an argument, I see men getting uncomfortable. I’m not talking about all men at all but majorly that is the case.”