Kohrra 2 actor Barun Sobti on looming patriarchy in the industry: Men have problem with strong women
Barun Sobti, who recently returned with Kohrra season 2, talks about how men still feel uncomfortable working under female leadership in the industry
Actor Barun Sobti recently returned with Kohrra season 2 in the role of a cop where he plays an underling to a female cop played by actor Mona Singh. The show touches on the issue of men having issues with working under a female superior, and Barun insists that the problem pertains in real life, including the film industry too.
Barun Sobti says, “It depends on the family you’ve grown up in but yes, this is a common notion. We just cannot deny it. It can’t be like no this is not true. It’s absolutely true and evident that men have a problem with stronger women. Taking orders from them is still a bigger thing, but even if a woman says a strong point in an argument, I see men getting uncomfortable. I’m not talking about all men at all but majorly that is the case.”
Watch the entire chat with Barun Sobti here:
The first season of the show brought recognition for Barun and he agrees that it changed the course of his career. “If I was to narrow it down, it was supposed to be when OTT shows started coming out and they started doing well. It started from Asur when it came out first. I don’t know how many people saw it but it was a very popular show but what happened with Kohrra was that in terms of viewership, there are shows that people watch and then there’s shows that the industry watches. Kohrra was the show that the industry watched and that’s why I started getting more work. It’s only actually now that I’m working a lot,” he says.
Barun has starred in shows like Asur, Raat Jawaan Hai and Kohrra, with all bringing in critical acclaim for him. Kohrra season 1 emerged as a surprise success, bringing in appreciation for the actor and the storyline. The second season has also been acclaimed. Barun also tried his hands in films with Main Aur Mr Riight, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and 22 Yards.