Mona Singh on playing a mom to Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha: It changed the industry's perspective towards me

She credits the Aamir Khan -starrer Laal Singh Chadha for bringing that change in the industry's perspective towards her. The actor played Aamir Khan's mther in the film, and while the film faltered at the box office, she received praise for her portrayal.

Mona Singh has had quite a flourishing career in the last few years and while it hasn't even been a month in 2026, she already has had two releases and one in waiting next month with Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2 and Kohrra season 2 .

Mona Singh says, “Laal Singh Chadha managed to change a lot of things for me. People saw me in a different light and then came Kaala Pani and then came Made In Heaven 2. It further just increased the flow of good work coming my way as an actor and I'm loving this phase. I'm just basking in the glory. These are the kind of things I wanted to always do and now I'm doing it and I've done so much work in the past two years that now everything is releasing. So I'm excited. It's a good phase in my life.”

While she played Aamir's mother in Laal Singh Chadha, Mona played Mihir Ahuja's mother in Made In Heaven 2. Ask her if it was her openness to not limiting herself to only leading and certain age parts that helped her get better offers, and she humbly denies taking all the credit for it.