Fans shocked to see realistic fat suit prosthetic Ranbir Kapoor used in this Animal scene: ‘Not everyone is Aamir Khan’
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal follows Ranbir Kapoor's character through many stages of life, including when he's recuperating from severe wounds.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 hit Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Ranvijay Singh. The film charts his journey through various stages of life, including when he’s recuperating at home from being severely wounded. While many fans thought Ranbir had actually put on weight for a brief period for the role, prosthetics and SFX artists who worked on the film shared a detailed look at his fat suit.
Fans shocked by Ranbir Kapoor’s realistic prosthetic
Prosthetic and SFX artists Sunil Morwal and Ankita Debnath posted pictures and videos of the making of Ranbir’s fat suit and other prosthetics he wore for Animal. “Transforming into a whole new beast! Ranbir Kapoor rocks the silicone fat body suit in ‘Animal’ - a metamorphosis you won’t believe,” wrote Sunil, posting a video. He also included scenes of Ranbir wearing the prosthetic in Animal.
Ankita also posted pictures of him in the look, revealing that he wore a fat suit for the scene, along with healing scars on what she described as a pale, sickly face. Fans were shocked to know that what they thought was Ranbir’s real body was in fact a fat suit. One of them commented, “I thought he really put on weight…....so realistic work.” Another wrote, “When I watched animal for the first time I thought he putted weight for this that much realistic work urs truly kudos to your whole team.”
One fan even brought up how Aamir Khan put on weight for the 2016 film Dangal, writing, “Har koi Amir khan ni hota (Not everyone is Aamir Khan).” One even joked, “Christian bale ka naam suna he (Do you know Christian Bale?)” referring to how the Hollywood actor also tends to transform himself for his roles.
Upcoming work
Ranbir’s last films were Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal, both released in 2023. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also plays Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Sai Pallavi and Yash. Release dates for both films are yet to be announced.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
