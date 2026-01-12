Emraan Hashmi shares why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal worked; says ‘men in our industry are very insecure’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has spoken about films having hypermasculine characters and why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal worked. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Emraan also said that men in the Hindi film industry "are very insecure." Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey's Netflix crime drama Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. (PTI)

Emraan Hashmi talks about Animal The actor said that "hypermasculine man who’s seen as toxic is what’s doing in theatres", adding that even though "there’s an uproar surrounding it" but people still are buying tickets. Talking about Animal, he said, “Why did a film like Animal work? Yes, there was a woke brigade working against it. There was a perception to that. But there were so many men identifying with it."

Emraan says men in entertainment industry are insecure He also spoke about his films Haq and The Dirty Picture, adding that men in the entertainment industry are "insecure." "Men in our industry are very insecure. How many people would’ve done a film like Haq? Every narrative should showcase a man’s victory. I’m not blowing my own trumpet here. But even back then, I did a film like The Dirty Picture. I liked the subject. We need to get off our insecurities and do more stuff like that," he added.

About The Dirty Picture, Haq The Dirty Picture (2011) is a musical drama film inspired by the life of Silk Smitha. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also starred Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. The film was a critical and commercial success.

Emraan's latest release, Haq, is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India. In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq also features Yami Gautam, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.