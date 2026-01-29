Border 2 box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film mints over ₹217 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 7 (updated live): Since its release, the Sunny Deol-starrer has been minting money and dominating the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹217 crore in India by Thursday. Border 2 box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 7 till 6 pm The film earned ₹30 crore on day one with 6078 shows and an average occupancy of 37.0%. On day two, it collected ₹36.50 crore with an average occupancy of 43.1% and 6297 shows. On day three, the film collected ₹54.50 crore with 6434 shows and 62.5% average occupancy. On day four, a Republic Day holiday, the film minted ₹59 crore from 6465 shows with 65.2% average occupancy.

On day five, the movie witnessed a dip, earning ₹20 crore with a 25.5% average occupancy across 6797 shows. On day six, the film earned ₹13 crore from 6422 shows and 17.7% average occupancy. On day six, Thursday till 6 pm, the film earned ₹4.61 crore nett in India.

So far, Border 2 has collected ₹217.61 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

About Border 2 A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, it is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).